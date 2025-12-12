Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan firmly uphold core values of Non-Aligned Movement – PM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 12. Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan are members of the Non-Aligned Movement, the second largest international organization after the UN, and both states consistently demonstrate their commitment to the fundamental principles of the Movement, the country's Prime Minister, Ali Asadov, said, Trend reports.

He made the remark at a plenary session of an international forum dedicated to the “International Year of Peace and Trust (2025),” International Neutrality Day, and the 30th anniversary of the establishment of permanent neutrality in Turkmenistan in Ashgabat.

The Prime Minister noted that both states play an important role in promoting constructive dialogue, mutual understanding, and solidarity among member states:

“During our chairmanship of the Movement in 2019-2023, in addition to effectively coordinating the organization's activities, we have put forward several important projects aimed at expanding humanitarian cooperation, strengthening the institutional capacity of the Movement, and enhancing its role and political significance in the international arena.”