Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan discuss energy and transport co-op in Ashgabat

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, December 12. President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov held talks with President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov in Ashgabat, focusing on energy cooperation, transport connectivity, and the further strengthening of bilateral ties, Trend reports via the press service of the Kyrgyz President.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of events marking the International Year of Peace and Trust and the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s permanent neutrality.

Welcoming his counterpart, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov expressed appreciation for Zhaparov’s participation in the celebrations and reaffirmed Turkmenistan’s interest in expanding cooperation with Kyrgyzstan.

"Turkmenistan places great significance on strengthening its partnership with Kyrgyzstan, founded on centuries-old friendly relations, shared cultural ties, and mutual respect," stated Berdimuhamedov, emphasizing Ashgabat's readiness to further deepen collaboration in areas of common interest.

President Zhaparov, in turn, thanked the Turkmen leadership for their warm hospitality and extended heartfelt congratulations to Turkmenistan on the significant milestones of the anniversary. He underscored that the bilateral relations between the two nations continue to serve as a solid foundation for long-term partnership, noting the increasing momentum of political dialogue.

The Kyrgyz leader particularly highlighted the importance of enhancing cooperation in the transport and logistics sectors, stressing the need to ensure the efficient functioning of international multimodal corridors that traverse both countries. The two sides also engaged in a comprehensive review of ongoing and prospective collaboration in the energy sector, a critical area of Kyrgyz–Turkmen cooperation.

Zhaparov invited President Berdimuhamedov to visit Kyrgyzstan next fall to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit and the Sixth World Nomad Games as an honorary guest.

Following the talks, the presidents reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing the strategic partnership and expanding cooperation across all mutually beneficial sectors.