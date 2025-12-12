Azerbaijani officials pay tribute to National Leader Heydar Aliyev's memory (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 12. Azerbaijani officials have honored the memory of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, Trend reports.

Speaker of the Parliament Sahiba Gafarova, Head of the Presidential Administration Samir Nuriyev, alongside other state and government officials, military personnel, law enforcement representatives, and members of the diplomatic corps, visited the tomb of National Leader Heydar Aliyev in the Alley of Honor. They laid flowers at his monument, paying profound tribute to the memory of the founder of modern, independent Azerbaijan.

The memory of his late spouse, the distinguished ophthalmologist and academician Zarifa Aliyeva, was also honored, with flowers placed on her grave.

Azerbaijan is observing the 22nd anniversary of the passing of Heydar Aliyev, the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people.