Azerbaijan eager to contribute to Turkmenistan's Neutrality University under UN banner – PM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 12. Azerbaijan is ready to actively participate in the work of Turkmenistan's Neutrality University under the auspices of the UN, Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov said at the plenary session of the international forum dedicated to the International Year of Peace and Trust (2025) in Ashgabat, International Neutrality Day, and the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan's permanent neutrality, Trend reports.

He noted that Azerbaijan highly appreciates and deeply respects Turkmenistan's policy of permanent neutrality, which is officially recognized and supported by the UN.

According to the prime minister, over the past 30 years of pursuing this course, Turkmenistan has convincingly proven that neutrality is not only a foreign policy position but also a transformative force that contributes to peace, security, and sustainable development.

"Azerbaijan has consistently supported the resolutions on neutrality put forward by Turkmenistan in the UN and joined the resolution International Year of Peace and Trust - 2025 as a co-author. We evaluate these initiatives of fraternal Turkmenistan as a significant contribution to the architecture of global peace and security.

Azerbaijan highly appreciates Turkmenistan's initiative to establish the University of Neutrality under the auspices of the UN and expresses its readiness to actively participate in the work of the university," he emphasized.

Asadov recalled that in June of this year, the Azerbaijan-Turkmenistan international scientific and practical symposium dedicated to the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan's permanent neutrality and at the same time the International Year of Peace and Trust was held in Baku.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel