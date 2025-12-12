Uzbekistan reports high-pressure gas discovery in nation's Muynak district

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, December 12. Uzbekistan has obtained a high-pressure commercial inflow of natural gas from exploratory well No. 2 in the Muynak district of the Republic of Karakalpakstan, Trend reports via the Ministry of Energy.

The borehole, engineered to a stratigraphic depth of 5,000 meters, was executed within a 90-day timeframe utilizing state-of-the-art international apparatus and by proficient indigenous professionals. The current output stands at 2.4 million cubic meters of natural gas on a daily basis.



Concurrently, continuous drilling activities are being executed 24/7 at various high-potential subsurface wells within the region. Anticipated outcomes indicate that these wells will yield elevated-pressure natural gas production by year-end.

From January through September 2025, Uzbekistan produced 32.2 billion cubic meters of natural gas. This represents a 4.5 percent decline compared to the same period of 2024, when output reached 33.7 billion cubic meters.

The Muynak district, situated within the jurisdiction of the Karakalpakstan Autonomous Republic in Uzbekistan, Central Asia, historically functioned as a port city adjacent to the Aral Sea. The administrative epicenter is the municipality of Moynaq, which has a historical legacy tied to its aquatic commerce prior to the significant regression of the marine body.