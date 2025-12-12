Azerbaijani people commemorate memory of National Leader Heydar Aliyev (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 12.​ The Azerbaijani people are commemorating the 22nd anniversary of the passing of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, honoring his enduring legacy and contributions, Trend reports.

As every year, representatives of the Azerbaijani public come to the Alley of Honor to visit the grave of the National Leader and pay deep respect to his memory.

People from all parts of society came to honor the memory of Heydar Aliyev, the founder of modern independent Azerbaijan and a world-renowned politician. Visitors included veterans, military folks, people from different organizations, scientists, cultural figures, war and labor veterans, and others. Numerous visitors lay flowers on the grave of the National Leader and bow their heads in tribute to his bright memory.

At present, the flow of people to the Alley of Honor continues.

