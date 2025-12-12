Kazakhstan, Georgia discuss strengthening transport cooperation

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, December 12. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze discussed the strengthening of transport and logistics cooperation during their meeting on the sidelines of the international forum in Ashgabat, Trend reports via the press service of the Kazakh president.

Tokayev emphasized that Georgia remains a reliable partner of Kazakhstan in the South Caucasus, highlighting the value of long-standing cooperation based on friendship and historical ties between the two nations. The sides reaffirmed the steady development of political dialogue, as well as economic and humanitarian relations.

During the talks, the parties reviewed a wide range of issues related to bilateral cooperation. In this context, Tokayev underscored the significant potential for expanding engagement with Georgia, specifically in the transport and logistics and trade and economic spheres.

He noted the importance of advancing joint projects aimed at enhancing regional connectivity and improving the efficiency of key transport corridors.

In October 2025, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Kazakhstan agreed to introduce a unified long-term tariff for transportation along the Middle Corridor. The parties also agreed on the joint modernization of port, railway, and logistics infrastructure, the elimination of bottlenecks, the expansion of digitalization, and the increase of the route's throughput capacity.

