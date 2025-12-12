Türkiye's mechanical and chemical company kicks off operations in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 12.​ Türkiye's Mechanical and Chemical Industries company (Makina and Kimya Endüstrisi Kurumu) has officially started operating in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The Turkish Ministry of National Defense disseminated information regarding this matter through a communiqué on its official X platform.

The post noted that the company, established in Azerbaijan under the name “Makina ve Kimya Azerbaijan (MKA)” by the Mechanical and Chemical Industries Cooperation (MKE), and representing its first venture abroad, has officially begun operations.

The Mechanical and Chemical Industries Corporation (MKE), established in 1950 and rooted in the Ottoman Empire's cannon foundries, is Turkey's state-owned defense company under the Ministry of National Defense. It serves as a key supplier for the Turkish Armed Forces and engages in global exports. MKE produces a wide range of defense products, including assault rifles, ammunition, artillery systems, land mines, explosives, and rockets, and operates from its headquarters in Ankara, making it a prominent leader in the defense industry.

