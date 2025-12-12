BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 12.​ Senior officials from Azerbaijan's Ministry of Health visited the Alley of Honor on December 12, the remembrance day of Heydar Aliyev, the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people and a distinguished statesman whose exceptional merits shaped the progress and statehood traditions of independent Azerbaijan, to honor his memory, Trend reports via the ministry.

The officials laid bouquets at the National Leader's tomb with deep respect. Fresh flowers were also laid on the tomb of the late Zarifa Aliyeva, a respected ophthalmologist and academician, as a respectful remembrance.

Thanks to the visionary and forward-looking policies of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, Azerbaijan has made significant strides in developing its healthcare system, modernizing medical infrastructure, and training highly skilled medical professionals. The contemporary advancements in the Azerbaijani healthcare sector are a direct extension of the strategic framework established by the Great Leader.

