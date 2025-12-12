Kazakhstan modernizes checkpoints along borders with Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, December 12. Kazakhstan has
launched two upgraded automobile border checkpoints: Kazygurt on
the border with Uzbekistan and Temir-Baba on the border with
Turkmenistan, Trend
reports via the press service of the Kazakh government.
The upgraded checkpoints have significantly improved
border-crossing efficiency, reducing wait times to just 30 minutes
and increasing the daily throughput capacity to 1,000 vehicles.
Traffic volume has surged 2.5 times, from 640,000 vehicles in 2022
to 1.5 million currently.
The Kazyghurt checkpoint, in particular, has undergone a major
overhaul, now featuring automated vehicle registration systems,
advanced scanning technologies, weight and dimension controls,
X-ray machines, thermal imaging devices, and radiation monitoring
tools.
This initiative is part of a comprehensive program aimed at
modernizing the country's border infrastructure. The modernization
effort spans nine key checkpoints along the borders with China,
Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan.
Upgrades at several checkpoints have already been completed,
including those at Kaplanbek, Atameken, Kolzhat, and Alakol.
Improvements at Tazhen, Maikapchagai, and Bakhty are set to
conclude by the end of this year.
In addition, the extensive reconstruction of the Zhibek Zholy
checkpoint on the Uzbek border is underway. The new facility will
encompass two modern passenger terminals with a total area of
10,000 m², as well as a unified vehicle shelter. Scheduled for
completion by July 2026, the upgraded complex will handle up to
70,000 people and 2,000 vehicles per day.