Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Central Asia
  3. Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan modernizes checkpoints along borders with Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan

Kazakhstan Materials 12 December 2025 13:13 (UTC +04:00)
Kazakhstan modernizes checkpoints along borders with Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan
Photo: Government of Kazakhstan

Follow Trend on

Madina Usmanova
Madina Usmanova
Read more

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, December 12. Kazakhstan has launched two upgraded automobile border checkpoints: Kazygurt on the border with Uzbekistan and Temir-Baba on the border with Turkmenistan, Trend reports via the press service of the Kazakh government.

The upgraded checkpoints have significantly improved border-crossing efficiency, reducing wait times to just 30 minutes and increasing the daily throughput capacity to 1,000 vehicles. Traffic volume has surged 2.5 times, from 640,000 vehicles in 2022 to 1.5 million currently.

The Kazyghurt checkpoint, in particular, has undergone a major overhaul, now featuring automated vehicle registration systems, advanced scanning technologies, weight and dimension controls, X-ray machines, thermal imaging devices, and radiation monitoring tools.

This initiative is part of a comprehensive program aimed at modernizing the country's border infrastructure. The modernization effort spans nine key checkpoints along the borders with China, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan.

Upgrades at several checkpoints have already been completed, including those at Kaplanbek, Atameken, Kolzhat, and Alakol. Improvements at Tazhen, Maikapchagai, and Bakhty are set to conclude by the end of this year.

In addition, the extensive reconstruction of the Zhibek Zholy checkpoint on the Uzbek border is underway. The new facility will encompass two modern passenger terminals with a total area of 10,000 m², as well as a unified vehicle shelter. Scheduled for completion by July 2026, the upgraded complex will handle up to 70,000 people and 2,000 vehicles per day.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more