Kazakhstan modernizes checkpoints along borders with Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan

The Kazyghurt checkpoint, in particular, has undergone a major overhaul, now featuring automated vehicle registration systems, advanced scanning technologies, weight and dimension controls, X-ray machines, thermal imaging devices, and radiation monitoring tools.

This initiative is part of a comprehensive program aimed at modernizing the country's border infrastructure. The modernization effort spans nine key checkpoints along the borders with China, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan.

Upgrades at several checkpoints have already been completed, including those at Kaplanbek, Atameken, Kolzhat, and Alakol. Improvements at Tazhen, Maikapchagai, and Bakhty are set to conclude by the end of this year.

In addition, the extensive reconstruction of the Zhibek Zholy checkpoint on the Uzbek border is underway. The new facility will encompass two modern passenger terminals with a total area of 10,000 m², as well as a unified vehicle shelter. Scheduled for completion by July 2026, the upgraded complex will handle up to 70,000 people and 2,000 vehicles per day.