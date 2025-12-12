ex-IDPs' next group reaches Vangli and Hasanriz villages in Azerbaijan's Aghdara (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 12.​ A resettlement caravan dispatched to its homeland arrived in the villages of Vangli and Hasanriz in Azerbaijan's Aghdara district on December 12, the Public Relations Department of the Restoration, Construction, and Management Service in Khankendi, Aghdara, and Khojaly districts told Trend.

As part of the initial phase of the Great Return program, residents who spent many years living as internally displaced persons received the keys to their new homes today.

At this stage, 16 families totaling 74 people were relocated to Hasanriz, while 16 families totaling 76 people moved to Vangli.

Before the key handover ceremony, a moment of silence was observed in memory of the National Leader, Heydar Aliyev. Mahmud Afandiyev, Deputy Executive Director of the Restoration, Construction, and Management Service, informed the residents that all essential infrastructure in the villages is fully prepared, including water, gas, and electricity lines, high-speed internet, and renovated road networks to ensure their comfortable living.

The phased resettlement process continues to facilitate the full return of life to the region, with the return of 32 more families marking the next successful stage of the Great Return.

Azerbaijan's "Great Return" program aims to resettle about 140,000 displaced persons (IDPs) and revitalize the liberated territories of Karabakh and East Zangezur by 2026. The initiative focuses on large-scale reconstruction, including infrastructure such as schools and hospitals, with investments projected at ~$17.6 billion by 2030. The program will undergo two phases: the initial State Program (2021-2026), followed by a second phase (2027-2030) currently in planning, reinforcing the government's commitment to ensuring a safe and dignified return for IDPs and fostering sustainable livelihoods.

