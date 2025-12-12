BCCA hosts dinner in honor of UK Trade Envoy to Azerbaijan, Central Asia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 12. On December 11, British Chamber of Commerce Azerbaijan (BCCA) held a dinner reception as part of the first official visit of Lord John Alderdice, the UK Trade Envoy to Azerbaijan and Central Asia, to Azerbaijan, Trend reports via BCCA.

The event brought together senior officials and business leaders to discuss the future of UK–Azerbaijan economic cooperation and priorities in sustainable finance.

Zibar Huseynova, BCCA Executive Director and Kieran Reddington, BCCA Chairperson, opened the reception. They underlined the importance of strong bilateral partnerships and the Chamber’s role in supporting dialogue between the business communities of both countries.

During the reception, Lord Alderdice delivered a speech in which he reflected on the evolution of UK–Azerbaijan relations, the country’s economic transformation, and the role of sustainable finance in shaping future cooperation.

Rustam Tahirov, Director of the Financial Sector Sustainable Development Department at the Central Bank of the Republic of Azerbaijan, delivered the keynote speech. He presented the country’s current work in strengthening the financial system and aligning it with global sustainability practices.

The reception also included the presentation of the Robin Bennett Award by Ilgar Valiyev, Country Managing Partner at EY Azerbaijan. This year, the award was presented to Fergus Auld, British Ambassador to Azerbaijan, in recognition of his exceptional contribution to strengthening UK–Azerbaijan economic relations and his long-standing support for the Chamber’s mission.

The event concluded with a networking session, offering participants an opportunity to exchange ideas on future cooperation opportunities, and the evolving landscape of responsible investment in both markets.

BCCA is one of the country’s leading business platforms supporting trade, investment, and economic partnerships between the UK and Azerbaijan. Through events, advocacy, and sector-specific initiatives, the Chamber provides strategic insights and facilitates dialogue among public and private stakeholders.