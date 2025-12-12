Azerbaijan evaluates crude oil and natural gas production in 11M2025
Crude oil and natural gas production in Azerbaijan amounted to 31.6 billion manat ($18.6 billion) from January through November 2025. This represents a 2.4% decrease compared to the same period last year. Overall, the country's mining sector output totaled 34.8 billion manat ($20.4 billion), reflecting a 2.3% decline year on year.
