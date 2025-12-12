Presidents of Russia and Turkmenistan hold talks on bolstering bilateral ties

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, December 11. Russian President Vladimir Putin met with the President of Turkmenistan, Serdar Berdimuhamedov, following the plenary session of the International Forum on Peace and Trust, to discuss strengthening bilateral relations and expanding cooperation in key areas, Trend reports via the press service of the Russian President.

At the meeting, the leaders also underscored the ongoing expansion of Russian-Turkmen relations.

“Our relationship is evolving successfully, rooted in the principles of friendship and good-neighborliness,” President Putin remarked, emphasizing the significant potential for further cooperation in energy, infrastructure, and other strategic sectors.

“Economically, our partnership continues to diversify. We have fostered a strong relationship of trust in political matters, and our collaboration on international platforms is proving highly effective. We are grateful for the level of trust we share in these areas,” Putin stated.

The Russian President extended his congratulations to Turkmenistan on the anniversary of its neutrality, observing, “This policy contributes to regional stability and creates favorable conditions for advancing bilateral relations, including with Russia.”

The bilateral ties between the two nations are founded on a long-term partnership. Current annual trade turnover between Russia and Turkmenistan exceeds $1.6 billion. In 2025, trade dynamics showed a notable increase, with the first quarter alone recording a growth rate of 21.4%. By midyear, trade volumes had risen by over 30% compared to the previous year.