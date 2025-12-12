Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Society

Azerbaijan's Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources honors National Leader Heydar Aliyev (PHOTO)

Society Materials 12 December 2025 18:34 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan's Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources honors National Leader Heydar Aliyev (PHOTO)

Follow Trend on

Firaya Nurizada
Firaya Nurizada
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 12.​ The delegation from Azerbaijan's Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources visited the Alley of Honor in connection with the memorial day of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, the founder and architect of modern Azerbaijan, Trend reports via the ministry.

They laid flowers before his monument and paid deep respect to the cherished memory of the great statesman. The memory of the prominent ophthalmologist-scientist and academician Zarifa Aliyeva was also honored, and flowers were placed on her tomb.

December 12th is the annual Memorial Day for Heydar Aliyev, the National Leader and founder of modern independent Azerbaijan, marking the anniversary of his death in 2003, a day where Azerbaijanis honor his pivotal role in establishing the nation's statehood, stability, and development through ceremonies, tributes, and laying flowers at his memorial in Baku's Alley of Honors.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

Azerbaijan's Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources honors National Leader Heydar Aliyev (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan's Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources honors National Leader Heydar Aliyev (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan's Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources honors National Leader Heydar Aliyev (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan's Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources honors National Leader Heydar Aliyev (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan's Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources honors National Leader Heydar Aliyev (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan's Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources honors National Leader Heydar Aliyev (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan's Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources honors National Leader Heydar Aliyev (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan's Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources honors National Leader Heydar Aliyev (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan's Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources honors National Leader Heydar Aliyev (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan's Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources honors National Leader Heydar Aliyev (PHOTO)
Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more