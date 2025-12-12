National Leader Heydar Aliyev's return to power changed Azerbaijan's destiny - analyst

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 12. National Leader Heydar Aliyev's return to power changed Azerbaijan's destiny, political analyst Azer Garayev told Trend.

"The Azerbaijani people today commemorate the memory of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev. Today is not just a day of remembrance of a leader—today is a day of remembrance of the political will and national responsibility that changed the destiny of Azerbaijani statehood, saved the country from disintegration, and put it on the path of stability, development, and strategic direction.

Although Azerbaijan restored its independence in 1991, independence was not merely a legal act—it was a heavy responsibility, a severe test, internal and external pressures, political chaos, and a socio-economic crisis. During that time, the country was facing several major challenges simultaneously: the Karabakh war, occupation, the tragedy of refugees and internally displaced persons, political crisis, economic collapse, a governance vacuum, the presence of armed groups, and the weakening of central authority in the regions.

The state institutions had not yet been effectively established, there was no continuity in decision-making, and fragmentation prevailed in governance. The country's strategic resources, especially energy potential, were either misdirected or, due to uncertainty, appeared risky for international investments. The most dangerous moment for Azerbaijan was the very survival of the state itself: on one hand, the weight of war, and on the other, internal conflicts and armed confrontations; the country was on the brink of collapse. It was precisely in such a critical situation that the people placed their hopes on Heydar Aliyev’s political experience, influence, and management skills. The events of 1993 were a turning point in Azerbaijan’s history. Heydar Aliyev's return to power essentially became the salvation of the statehood. At that time, the issue was not just a change of political leadership—it was whether the country would survive as a state," he noted.

According to Garayev, after Heydar Aliyev came to power, the first thing he did was restore the "pulse" of the state. Centralization of governance, the rule of law, neutralization of armed confrontations, and ensuring internal stability became the primary goals. This endeavor was fraught with complexities, considering the prevailing circumstances of the era. Nonetheless, his political resolve elucidated a fundamental principle: in the absence of systemic stability, neither economic infrastructure could be established nor sovereign autonomy preserved.

"After Heydar Aliyev's arrival, state institutions were strengthened, and competence and responsibility became the main criteria in governance. The 'statehood thought' was reinforced in Azerbaijani society: citizens had to trust the state, and the state had to rely on the citizens. From the mid-1990s, the directions of legal and economic reforms were defined. The state's main priorities were established: the irreversibility of independence, national security, economic recovery, energy strategy, international cooperation, and a balanced policy in the region. One of the most important and decisive pillars of this strategy was energy policy.

For Azerbaijan, oil was not just an economic resource but a geopolitical tool that would ensure the future of the state. In 1994, under Heydar Aliyev’s leadership, the Contract of the Century was signed, marking the beginning of a new stage in Azerbaijan’s history. This agreement was not just an oil contract—it was Azerbaijan's international recognition of its independent economic policy, the restoration of investor confidence, the modernization of the energy sector, and the strengthening of Azerbaijan's position in the global energy market," he explained.

Garayev pointed out that with the Contract of the Century, Azerbaijan began cooperation with the world’s leading energy companies. This cooperation brought not only financial flows to the country but also technology, management expertise, and long-term partnerships. Most importantly, Azerbaijan’s international political weight grew, and the world started to recognize Azerbaijan’s sovereignty not just in diplomatic papers but also in key strategic ventures.

"At that period, making such a decision required great courage. There were many risks in the region, internal stability was just being restored, and there were external pressures and doubts. However, Heydar Aliyev put the state's interests above short-term political maneuvers and transformed Azerbaijan into a long-term winner. The energy strategy did not end with the contract; the main issue was to bring oil to the market and deliver Azerbaijan’s energy resources to the global market through safe and stable routes. In this regard, pipeline policy strengthened Azerbaijan’s geopolitical position.

By Heydar Aliyev’s initiative and political line, Azerbaijan became the center of international energy projects. This strategy paved the way for large-scale projects such as the Baku–Tbilisi–Ceyhan pipeline, increased Azerbaijan’s role in the region’s energy security, and contributed to Azerbaijan’s becoming a reliable partner in energy security. As a result of these processes, Azerbaijan began to play the role of a 'geopolitical bridge' in the international relations system: it became a crucial link in energy, transportation, and economic ties between the East and the West," Garayev stated.

The analyst pointed out that back in the 1990s, Azerbaijan had its hands full dealing with security issues. The war was dragging on, the toll was steep, and the weight on society's shoulders was nothing short of a millstone.

"Heydar Aliyev also pursued a state-centered approach in this matter: forming the army, building the defense system, ensuring internal stability, and strengthening Azerbaijan’s rightful position in the international arena were pursued simultaneously. The ceasefire achieved during that period provided the country with a breathing space: state-building accelerated, there was time and opportunity for economic reforms, and a secure environment for international projects was created. The legal framework and institutions of independent Azerbaijan were established during that period.

The adoption of the constitution was a historic step in determining the legal foundations of the state and stabilizing governance mechanisms. Responsibility, the rule of law, and systemic principles were emphasized in state administration. The National Leader ensured that institutions were not just 'on paper' but functioning mechanisms. Personnel policy was also an integral part of this strategy: professionalism, loyalty to the state, and service to national interests were key criteria for him. In Heydar Aliyev’s philosophy of statehood, the unity of society held a special place.

He formulated the idea of Azerbaijanism as the ideological foundation of the state: this idea aimed to unite all citizens around Azerbaijan's statehood, regardless of their ethnic background, and strengthen national solidarity. The development of language, culture, education, science, historical attachment, and the protection of national and moral values were important aspects of his state policy. The strength of the state was measured not only by economic indicators but also by the strength of national identity and the people's self-confidence. Heydar Aliyev restored that confidence. His foreign policy is characterized as 'balanced and pragmatic.'

He made calculated decisions in international relations. Based on Azerbaijan's interests, cooperation was established with various centers, and the country became more active in international organizations, while regional partnership mechanisms were established. This policy allowed Azerbaijan to emerge from international isolation, be recognized as a reliable partner, and gain support for economic projects. Most importantly, Azerbaijan was recognized as a state that made its sovereign decisions, with an independent position in both domestic and foreign policy," the analyst also noted.

Garayev highlighted that one of the greatest merits of the National Leader was ensuring political continuity for the future.

"In state governance, consistency, strategic planning, and protection of national interests are still the key pillars of Azerbaijan’s policy today. Under President Ilham Aliyev’s leadership, the country’s development, strengthening, the expansion of strategic projects, the growing power of the Azerbaijani Army, and the strengthening of the country's international prestige are a continuation and further development of this political legacy. Honoring Heydar Aliyev’s memory is not only a tribute to the past.

It's also a lesson in statehood. His life path shows that to build a state, mere intention is not enough - political will, experience, systematic thinking, and dedication to national interests are required. He united the country in the hardest of times, restored stability, paved the way for economic development, elevated Azerbaijan's energy strategy to a global level, and laid the foundation for modern statehood.

Today, Azerbaijan is an independent state that makes its own decisions, protects its interests, plays a role in regional processes, and is increasing its economic and political power, just as Heydar Aliyev envisioned. The name of the National Leader will forever live in the history of this state, not just as a leader but as the very symbol of the state itself. The National Leader Heydar Aliyev will always be remembered by the people as the savior of the state, Azerbaijan’s great strategist, and the architect of our modern independent statehood," the analyst concluded.

