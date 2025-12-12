Kyrgyzstan and Türkiye discuss new energy cooperation projects

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, December 12. Minister of Energy of Kyrgyzstan, Taalaibek Ibraev, and Minister of Energy and Natural Resources of Türkiye, Alparslan Bayraktar, held a bilateral meeting in Istanbul, where they discussed expanding cooperation and implementing major energy projects, Trend reports via the Ministry of Energy of Kyrgyzstan.

The meeting covered key areas of partnership, including Kyrgyzstan's participation in the "Central Asia–Azerbaijan Green Energy Corridor" initiative, which is being implemented by the member states of the Organization of Turkic States.

The parties discussed plans to establish a regional center for technologies and green initiatives in Kyrgyzstan, as well as advancing the Suusamyr-Kokomeren HPP and Kazarman HPP cascades projects with a combined capacity of 1,305 MW and a potential annual output of 3.317 billion kWh.

Ibraev highlighted Kyrgyzstan's significant potential in renewable energy sources, including hydroelectric power, solar, wind, and biomass resources. He also emphasized the quality of Kyrgyz coal, suggesting that Türkiye consider collaboration opportunities in the coal industry.

Bayraktar, in turn, expressed interest in exploring this direction, noting that he was previously unaware of the high quality of Kyrgyz coal reserves. He stated that Türkiye is ready to explore cooperation prospects, provided there is competitive logistics and economic efficiency.

Earlier, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov held talks with President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov in Ashgabat, focusing on energy cooperation, transport connectivity, and the further strengthening of bilateral ties, Trend reports via the press service of the Kyrgyz President. The meeting took place on the sidelines of events marking the International Year of Peace and Trust and the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s permanent neutrality.

