Putin highlights growing economic cooperation with Turkmenistan

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, December 12. Over the first 10 months of 2025, trade turnover between the two countries increased by 35%, a sharp rise compared to the previous year, Russian President Vladimir Putin said, speaking at the International Forum “Peace and Trust: Unity of Purpose for a Sustainable Future” in Ashgabat, Trend reports via the Russian president’s press office.

Putin underscored the substantial expansion in the bilateral economic nexus between Russia and Turkmenistan.

“Russian companies are eager to implement new investment projects in Turkmenistan, and cooperation is strengthening in energy, transport, and other sectors,” said Putin.

The two countries are really rolling up their sleeves and diving headfirst into big-time multilateral economic initiatives, especially in the Caspian region and Central Asia. One key project is the development of the North-South transport corridor, which is steadily advancing. Additionally, the leaders are enhancing bilateral ties through interregional cooperation and growing exchanges in cultural, humanitarian, and educational fields. Putin noted that more than 54,000 Turkmen students are currently studying in Russia.

The Russian president also pointed out the ongoing involvement of both nations in the integration processes within the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).

“In 2026, Turkmenistan will take over the chairmanship of the CIS, and I wish our Turkmen colleagues every success in this regard. Russia will provide all necessary support,” he concluded.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel