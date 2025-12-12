Azerbaijan's MEDIA and Audiovisual Council reps visit National Leader Heydar Aliyev's grave (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 12. Management and staff of Azerbaijan's Media Development Agency (MEDIA), Audiovisual Council, and AZERTAG have visited the grave of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev in the Alley of Honors on the occasion of his Remembrance Day, a source in MEDIA told Trend.

The visitors deeply respected the National Leader's memory and laid flowers in front of his monument.

The memory of the prominent ophthalmologist-scientist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva, was also honored, and flowers were laid on her grave.

December 12th is the annual Memorial Day for Heydar Aliyev, the National Leader and founder of modern independent Azerbaijan, marking the anniversary of his death in 2003, a day where Azerbaijanis honor his pivotal role in establishing the nation's statehood, stability, and development through ceremonies, tributes, and laying flowers at his memorial in Baku's Alley of Honors.