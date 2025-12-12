Moody’s foresees stronger fiscal stability for Kazakhstan with new tax code
Moody’s Ratings expects the new tax code in Kazakhstan, set to come into force on January 1, 2026, to reduce the country’s reliance on transfers from the National Fund and further strengthen fiscal sustainability.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy