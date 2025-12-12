Leaders of faiths in Azerbaijan visit tomb of National Leader Heydar Aliyev (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 12.​ Chairman of the Caucasus Muslims Office Sheikhulislam Allahshukur Pashazade, leaders of religious confessions, and religious figures in Azerbaijan have visited the tomb of National Leader Heydar Aliyev in the Alley of Honors, a source in the office told Trend.

Clerical representatives engaged in prayers for the soul of the National Leader and laid flowers at his tomb on the day of remembrance. The memory of the prominent ophthalmologist-scientist and academician Zarifa Aliyeva was also commemorated, and flowers were laid at her tomb.

December 12th is the annual Memorial Day for Heydar Aliyev, the National Leader and founder of modern independent Azerbaijan, marking the anniversary of his death in 2003, a day where Azerbaijanis honor his pivotal role in establishing the nation's statehood, stability, and development through ceremonies, tributes, and laying flowers at his memorial in Baku's Alley of Honors.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel