Azerbaijan tallies import snapshot for cars and trucks in 10M2025

Azerbaijan brought in a grand total of 86,909 cars, 6,588 trucks, and 702 buses from the start of the year to the end of October 2025. Nearly half of these vehicles hit the road, while a little over a third took to the skies, and a modest slice made their way across the waves. Exports were mainly aimed at Italy, accounting for a hefty 46.9%, while other notable markets included Türkiye, Russia, and the Czech Republic.

