Azerbaijan discloses oil, bitumen, and petroleum coke outputs for 11M2025
Azerbaijan produced 225,600 tons of bitumen from January to November 2025, down 5.1% from 2024. The country also produced 218,600 tons of petroleum coke, marking a 25.8% increase. As of December 1, finished stocks were 6,600 tons of bitumen and 41,900 tons of petroleum coke.
