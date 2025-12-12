British Embassy in Baku awards winners of Women in Architecture Competition (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 12. British Embassy in Baku awarded the winners of the Women in Architecture Competition, Trend reports, citing the embassy.

"In partnership with leading firms - Zaha Hadid Architects, Chapman Taylor Architects, and Scott Brownrigg - we challenged female students from the Azerbaijan University of Architecture and Construction and the Azerbaijan State Academy of Fine Arts to design innovative solutions to one of the greatest challenges of our time: water scarcity in urban environments. This initiative reflects the strength of the K-1 partnership and our shared commitment to women's education, empowerment, and leadership in architecture.

A huge thank you to our partners and participants for their time and dedication. Congratulations to the winners. We wish you great success!" the embassy stated in a social media post.