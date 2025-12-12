Türkiye receives CIF support to develop industrial decarbonization plan

Photo: EBRD

Türkiye is throwing its hat in the ring with the CIF Industrial Decarbonization Program, crafting an investment plan hand in hand with multilateral development banks and the private sector to fast-track the industrial shift to a low-carbon model and embrace clean technologies.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register