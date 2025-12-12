Azerbaijan's white oil output hits new highs in 11M2025
Azerbaijan produced 634,400 tons of white oil from January to November 2025, a 14.3% increase from 2024. By December 1, finished stocks reached 18,600 tons. The total manufacturing value of petroleum products was 5 billion manat ($2.9 billion), up 9.6% year-on-year.
