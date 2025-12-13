Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Iran releases currency exchange rates for December 13

Economy Materials 13 December 2025
Iran releases currency exchange rates for December 13

Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 13. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of December 13, Trend reports.

According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 9 currencies went up, while 36 currencies fell compared to December 11.

The official rate for $1 is 656,292 rials, while one euro is valued at 769,908 rials. On December 11 the euro was priced at 766,680 rials.

Currency

Rial on December 13

Rial on December 11

1 US dollar

USD

656,292

658,110

1 British pound

GBP

876,012

877,805

1 Swiss franc

CHF

824,381

819,721

1 Swedish króna

SEK

70,612

70,697

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

64,650

64,923

1 Danish krone

DKK

103,070

102,638

1 Indian rupee

INR

7,246

7,321

1 UAE Dirham

AED

178,704

179,199

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

2,139,247

2,143,776

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

234,156

233,098

100 Japanese yen

JPY

421,192

420,926

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

84,312

84,573

1 Omani rial

OMR

1,704,810

1,709,764

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

476,070

475,661

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

380,056

380,805

1 South African rand

ZAR

38,883

38,735

1 Turkish lira

TRY

15,369

15,442

1 Russian ruble

RUB

8,223

8,357

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

180,300

180,799

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

50,110

50,230

1 Syrian pound

SYP

59

60

1 Australian dollar

AUD

435,678

437,065

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

175,011

175,496

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

1,745,457

1,750,293

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

507,899

508,195

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

537,061

538,433

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

21,235

21,310

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

313

313

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

452,690

457,346

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

120,885

120,931

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

93,020

93,139

100 Thai baht

THB

2,076,933

2,069,562

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

160,103

159,811

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

444,096

447,580

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

925,659

928,223

1 euro

EUR

769,908

766,680

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

125,882

126,926

1 Georgian lari

GEL

243,401

244,378

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

39,421

39,486

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

9,924

9,938

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

222,854

226,544

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

386,043

387,123

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

1,111,059

1,111,556

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

71,211

71,446

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

187,552

187,559

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

2,468

2,536

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 858,400 rials and $1 costs 731,725 rials.

NIMA represents a strategic framework for the monetization of a designated fraction of foreign currency accrued through export activities.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 833,399 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 710,413 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1.22-1.25 million rials, while one euro is worth 1.44-1.47 million rials.

