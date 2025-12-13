Mexico commemorates National Leader Heydar Aliyev's memory (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 13. On December 12, a commemorative event dedicated to the 22nd anniversary of the passing of the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people, Heydar Aliyev, was held at the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the U.S. (Mexico), Trend reports via the Azerbaijani embassy in Mexico (U.S.).

The event commenced with a minute of silence in memory of the National Leader, Heydar Aliyev, followed by the laying of a wreath at his bust.

The event highlighted the exceptional role played by the national leader in the history of the Azerbaijani people and state, his invaluable contribution to the formation and strengthening of modern Azerbaijan, as well as his rich and wise state legacy.

As part of the event, a video report was screened about the official visit of the National Leader, Heydar Aliyev, to Mexico in 1982 at the head of a delegation. It was emphasized that the materials shown are rare archival footage belonging to the Golden Fund of Azerbaijani Television. The importance of this visit in the history of Azerbaijani-Mexican relations was noted.