Azerbaijan’s Lachin tanker reaches significant cargo turnover milestone

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 13. Six years have passed since the commissioning of Azerbaijan's first national tanker, Lachin, Trend reports via the Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company (ASCO).

The tanker, which was constructed at the Baku Shipyard at the request of ASCO, was officially launched on December 13, 2019, in a ceremony attended by the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev.

Over the course of these six years, Lachin has completed 94 voyages to various ports, transporting a total of 464,093 tons of crude oil and petroleum products. In the past year alone, the vessel delivered 48,958,323 tons of cargo to its designated destinations.

The Lachin is equipped with six cargo tanks, providing a total capacity of 9,190 cubic meters. The tanker has a deadweight of 7,884 tons when at sea and 5,455 tons in river conditions. With a length of 141 meters and a width of 16.9 meters, the vessel operates at a speed of 10 nautical miles per hour.