Azerbaijan's Presidential envoy makes working visit to Poland (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 13.​ Elchin Amirbayov, the Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, paid a working visit to Poland, Trend reports.

As a part of the visit, Amirbayov held meetings with the Head of the Department of Foreign Affairs of the Polish Prime Minister's Office Malgorzata Latkiewicz-Pawlak, Advisor to the President of Poland Radoslaw Gruk, Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee Grzegorz Schetyna, Deputy Director of the Security Affairs Department of the Presidential Office, Brigadier General Andrzej Kowalski, and Deputy Foreign Minister Marcin Bosacki.

The meetings discussed the current state and development prospects of Azerbaijan-Poland relations, which are characterized by a strategic partnership. The parties emphasized that high-level mutual visits and regular political dialogue are one of the main directions of the bilateral agenda, and noted the importance of their continuation in the near future. Amirbayov said that Azerbaijan considers Poland to be one of its reliable partners within the European Union and NATO.

The parties, who agreed that economic relations between the countries lag behind their existing potential, are interested in deepening economic relations in traditional areas as well as diversifying them in new directions. In this regard, the parties noted that there are favorable opportunities for establishing cooperation in the fields of green transition and renewable energy, logistics, transport connections, and defense.

Informing their counterparts about the latest steps taken towards the normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, the Azerbaijani official drew attention to the need to formalize this peace from a legal perspective, despite the fact that the two countries are in a de facto state of peace. Regional security issues and new opportunities for practical cooperation between the two countries against the background of new realities in the region that pave the way for peace were in the spotlight.

During the meetings, the parties noted that interparliamentary cooperation is an important component of Azerbaijan-Poland relations. Amirbayov noted that the intensification of mutual contacts through parliamentary channels serves to deepen the atmosphere of trust between the countries, recalled the official invitation addressed to the chairman of the Polish Senate and expressed hope that high-level contacts in this area will take place next year.

The discussions emphasized that the document entitled "Strategic Agenda for the European Union-Armenia Partnership" doesn't reflect the current realities in the region, nor contributes to advancing both EU-Azerbaijani relations and the Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization process.

During the meetings, the Polish side was informed about the consequences of Armenia's occupation policy, including the damage caused to Azerbaijan's cultural heritage and the large-scale mine problem. Noting that eliminating the mine problem is a priority for Azerbaijan, Amirbayov, noting that the scale of international assistance in combating the aforementioned humanitarian problem is seriously limited compared to Azerbaijan's own efforts, invited the Polish side to practical cooperation and demonstrate solidarity in this area.

He further called on Polish companies to participate in post-conflict rehabilitation and reconstruction projects in the liberated territories.

During the visit, Amirbayov spoke at a roundtable with representatives of leading Polish think tanks about geopolitical processes in the South Caucasus, the strategic importance of the Middle Corridor, and the Zangezur corridor. Amirbayov also gave interviews to influential media outlets such as Poland's main public television channel, TVP World, and the Polish News Agency.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel