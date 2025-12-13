Kyrgyzstan puts transport and energy at core of Central Asian cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 13. Amid growing cooperation among Central Asian countries, Kyrgyzstan is prioritizing the implementation of key regional projects, particularly in the areas of transport and energy. For a landlocked nation, enhancing regional connectivity is seen as essential for economic growth, lowering logistics costs, and fostering deeper integration into both regional and international markets.

This strategic agenda was underscored at the international forum titled “Peace and Trust: Unity of Goals for a Sustainable Future,” held in Ashgabat to commemorate the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s permanent neutrality. While the forum primarily focused on themes of peace, trust, and stability, it also addressed the practical aspects of cooperation among the countries of the region.

In his address at the forum, President Sadyr Japarov of Kyrgyzstan emphasized the country’s commitment to expanding practical collaboration with Ashgabat, particularly in the fields of energy, transport, and logistics.

The head of state emphasized that Turkmenistan today plays an important role in the development of regional transport links through the modernization of Caspian infrastructure, the expansion of port capacities, and participation in international logistics initiatives.

“Turkmenistan is gradually becoming a key transport hub connecting North and South, East and West. Kyrgyzstan is ready to become an active part of these processes,” Japarov noted.

In this context, he underscored the particular importance of implementing the China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan railway project, as well as the construction of the Kambarata-1 Hydropower Plant in the energy sector.

For Kyrgyzstan, a landlocked country, transport and logistics have for decades remained one of the key structural constraints on economic growth. A limited railway network and a high dependence on transit through neighboring states have led to elevated costs, longer delivery times, and reduced economic competitiveness.

Kamila Irgebaeva, head of the Center for Public Projects Research at the National Institute for Strategic Studies of Kyrgyzstan, told Trend that for a long time, the country's railway infrastructure had only been connected to neighboring states in a fragmented way. Most freight transportation was carried out by road or in small volumes via existing railway lines, which objectively limited the growth potential of foreign trade.

According to her, the construction of the China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan railway could fundamentally change this situation. The new route will enable cargo flows from China to pass through Kyrgyzstan to Uzbekistan and further to other Central Asian countries, the Caucasus, and Europe. This would help lift the country out of transport isolation and shape a new role for it in regional logistics.

Shortening transport distances and reducing delivery times by 7-10 days makes the route economically attractive, especially for perishable goods and products with high added value. This creates additional incentives for the development of industry, agriculture, and processing sectors.

The regional importance of the project is also emphasized by Kyrgyzstan’s partners. As Hikmatulla Rakhmetov, First Deputy Chairman of the Board of Uzbekistan Railways, told Trend on the sidelines of the 83rd meeting of the CIS Council for Railway Transport in Baku, the China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan railway will become an important factor in the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route. According to him, initial cargo volumes could reach 3-4 million tons per year, with a subsequent increase to 15 million tons, with the main freight flow directed toward Europe.

The economic effect for Kyrgyzstan extends far beyond the transport sector. Lower logistics costs directly affect production costs, enhance the competitiveness of domestic enterprises, and make the country more attractive to investors. Even with moderate utilization, revenues from transit and logistics services could amount to hundreds of millions of dollars per year, representing a significant contribution to the economy and the state budget.

In addition to enhancing transport infrastructure, Kyrgyzstan is also advancing energy projects as the second strategic pillar of regional cooperation. With the rising electricity demand, the challenges posed by climate change, and seasonal imbalances in Central Asia’s energy systems, ensuring a reliable and predictable energy supply has become increasingly critical.

In this regard, the construction of the Kambarata-1 Hydropower Plant holds particular significance. Bishkek views the project not only as a national priority but also as a regional energy initiative.

During his address at the forum, President Japarov emphasized the importance of the Kambarata-1 HPP, highlighting that such projects create new opportunities for mutually beneficial cooperation among Central Asian nations.

With a capacity of 1,860 MW and a reservoir volume of 5.4 billion cubic meters, the Kambarata-1 HPP is expected to play a pivotal role in regulating the flow of the Naryn River and stabilizing the region’s energy grid. The project is seen as crucial for enhancing the reliability of electricity supply during the winter months and improving water resource management during the growing season, benefits that extend beyond Kyrgyzstan to the downstream countries.

The implementation of the Kambarata-1 HPP will allow Kyrgyzstan to strengthen its energy security, reduce electricity shortages, and create additional opportunities for exports within the unified energy system of Central Asia. In the long term, the project will also help reduce dependence on energy imports and form a sustainable foundation for the country’s industrial development.

The transport and energy projects promoted by Kyrgyzstan form a complementary basis for economic development. The China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway expands the country’s logistics capabilities and transit potential, while the Kambarata-1 HPP enhances energy resilience and creates conditions for stable growth.

In a broader regional context, these initiatives reflect Central Asian countries’ shift from declarative dialogue toward the implementation of concrete projects that foster long-term interdependence. The “Peace and Trust” forum in Ashgabat served as a political framework to reaffirm this course, while the practical content of the regional agenda is increasingly shaped by infrastructure and energy solutions.

For Kyrgyzstan, participation in such projects is not an alternative but a necessity. In the absence of access to the sea and amid high transit dependence, the development of transport and energy sectors is precisely what enables the country to strengthen its position in Central Asia and gradually integrate into broader Eurasian economic processes.