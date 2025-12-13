Belarus pays tribute to National Leader Heydar Aliyev with Azerbaijani flag display (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 13.​ The National Library of Belarus in Minsk was lit up in the colors of the Azerbaijani national flag to commemorate the memory of Azerbaijan’s National Leader, Heydar Aliyev.

Trend presents frames of the illuminated library building.

December 12th is the annual Memorial Day for Heydar Aliyev, the National Leader and founder of modern independent Azerbaijan, marking the anniversary of his death in 2003, a day where Azerbaijanis honor his pivotal role in establishing the nation's statehood, stability, and development through ceremonies, tributes, and laying flowers at his memorial in Baku's Alley of Honors.