Kazakhstan steers regional dialogue toward Caspian Sea’s future at Ashgabat Forum

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 13. The International Forum in Ashgabat, dedicated to the International Year of Peace and Trust and the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan's permanent neutrality, served as an important platform for discussing key regional and global issues. The participation of Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev provided an opportunity for Kazakhstan to draw attention to vital issues affecting the region.

In his speech, the President addressed a wide range of topics, from the crisis of trust in international relations to the specific challenges faced by the region. Particular attention was given to water issues, including the situation surrounding the Aral Sea and the Caspian Sea. Tokayev emphasized the importance of improving the work of the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea and proposed involving Russia as an observer to enhance the fund’s effectiveness.

The President directly addressed the issue of the Caspian Sea's shrinking, identifying it as one of the most pressing threats to the region. He warned that if the current rate of decline persists, the process may soon become irreversible.

This concern extends beyond the state of the ecosystem. The Caspian Sea's shrinking affects port operations, maritime logistics, coastal economies, and local employment. The falling water levels are already disrupting transportation operations and imposing additional costs on businesses.

“Kazakhstan has taken the lead in developing a dedicated intergovernmental program aimed at preventing further ecological degradation and halting the continued shrinkage of the Caspian Sea. We call on the global community to support our efforts to safeguard this invaluable body of water,” Tokayev stated.

The President also pointed out that there is no specialized UN structure focused solely on water-related issues. He proposed the creation of an International Water Organization that could consolidate all existing mandates of various UN bodies.

Tokayev also discussed plans to launch international consultations on establishing a global water organization at the Regional Environmental Summit, which will be held in April 2026 in Astana.

The Caspian Sea issue holds exceptional importance for Kazakhstan, as it is directly linked to the development of transit routes. Kazakhstan views the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route as one of the key elements of regional logistics for transporting goods between Asia and Europe. Cargo traffic along this route is steadily increasing, and it is forecasted that by 2027, the capacity of the Middle Corridor may reach 10 million tons per year. To further develop the route, investments are needed in ports, railway infrastructure, and logistics services. In this context, the water level in the Caspian Sea plays a critical role, as it directly impacts the effectiveness and development of transit routes.

At the same time, Tokayev noted that despite the global economic slowdown amid geopolitical tensions, sanctions, and the disruption of trade chains, Central Asian countries are demonstrating steady growth. According to him, Kazakhstan’s economic growth this year will exceed 6%, with GDP surpassing $300 billion, and GDP per capita exceeding $15,000.

The President underscored that, despite some progress in conflict resolution, the global situation remains broadly tense. The world is grappling with a profound deficit in trust and a lack of understanding regarding the crucial role of cooperation in achieving sustainable development. He expressed concern over the erosion of international law, the diminishing influence of multilateral institutions, and the weakening authority of the United Nations.

“Unless we restore strategic balance and establish a just world order, international stability and security will remain mere phrases or optimistic intentions in negotiations and resolutions of multilateral forums. Therefore, Kazakhstan advocates for the reform of the United Nations, which includes expanding the Security Council and enhancing the role of the General Assembly,” Tokayev stated.

In his address at the Ashgabat Forum, the President reaffirmed Kazakhstan's commitment to a consistent approach to regional development. He identified ecology, water resources, transport, and the economy as interconnected areas that require joint solutions and dialogue among states.

Within this context, Kazakhstan views the Caspian Sea as a critical factor for sustainable growth. The initiatives outlined stress the importance of practical cooperation between Caspian states and international partners to ensure stable development and safeguard the region’s economic potential.