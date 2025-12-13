Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy
  3. Oil&Gas

Azerbaijani oil prices inch upward

Oil&Gas Materials 13 December 2025 10:47 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijani oil prices inch upward

Follow Trend on

Sadig Javadov
Sadig Javadov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 13.​ The price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude at Italy’s Augusta port, on a CIF basis, went up by $0.07, or 0.11%, on December 12 from the previous level, coming in at $64.43 per barrel, a source in the oil market told Trend.

At Türkiye’s Ceyhan port, the FOB price of Azeri Light crude grew by $0.03, or 0.05%, to $62.36 per barrel.

The price of URALS crude dipped by $0.48, or 1.37%, to $34.51 per barrel, while Brent Dated crude from the North Sea rose by $0.1, or 0.16%, to $62.09 per barrel.

Azerbaijan’s 2025 state budget is based on an average oil price of $70 per barrel.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more