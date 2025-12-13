Azerbaijan records robust enhancement in nation’s revenue streams for 11M2025

Azerbaijan's population revenues reached 80.7 billion manat ($47.5 billion) from January to November 2025. This amount represents an 8.1% rise in nominal terms compared to the same period in 2024. Furthermore, the average monthly nominal salary of paid employees rose by 9.4%, reaching 1,086 manat ($639) during the same period.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register