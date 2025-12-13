Azerbaijan records robust enhancement in nation’s revenue streams for 11M2025
Azerbaijan's population revenues reached 80.7 billion manat ($47.5 billion) from January to November 2025. This amount represents an 8.1% rise in nominal terms compared to the same period in 2024. Furthermore, the average monthly nominal salary of paid employees rose by 9.4%, reaching 1,086 manat ($639) during the same period.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy