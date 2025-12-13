Iran's gas consumption sees steady rise in latest report

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 13.​ Iran has observed a gradual increase in gas consumption across residential, commercial, and small industrial sectors from November 22 through November 28.

Data obtained by Trend from the National Iranian Gas Company (NIGC) indicates that during the analyzed timeframe, the mean daily gas utilization was approximately 481 million cubic meters, culminating in a cumulative volume of around 3.37 billion cubic meters.



The analytics indicated that both residential and commercial infrastructures collectively represented a staggering 3.3 billion cubic meters of gas utilization within a seven-day timeframe.

Gas consumption in residential and commercial facilities showed a steady rise over the week, reaching 465 million cubic meters on November 22, 470 million on November 23, 471 million on November 24, 488 million on November 25, 498 million on November 26, 494 million on November 27, and 482 million cubic meters on November 28.

To note, Iran ranks second in the world in terms of gas reserves, with approximately 34 trillion cubic meters. The country currently operates 22 active gas fields, producing 1.07 billion cubic meters of rich gas daily.

---

Follow the author on X: @BaghishovElnur