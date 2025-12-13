Azerbaijan, US assess cooperation opportunities in energy sector

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 13.​ Azerbaijan and the United States (US) have discussed expanding energy-sector cooperation, focusing on current projects and future opportunities, Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov's publication on X said, Trend reports.

"We had a fruitful meeting with Assistant Secretary of Commerce and Director General of the U.S. and Foreign Commercial Service, David L. Fogel, in Washington. We discussed potential cooperation with the US. Companies in implementing Azerbaijan's wide and diversified regional power supply plans and projects, including the potential fields," the post reads.

The volume of trade between Azerbaijan and the U.S. from January through October of this year was $1.059 billion. This is $19.7 million, or 1.9%, more than during the same months of 2024.

Over the reporting period, trade turnover with the U.S. accounted for 2.59% of Azerbaijan's total trade turnover. Thus, the U.S. ranked sixth among the countries with which Azerbaijan conducted the largest number of trade operations during the reporting period.

From January through October of this year, Azerbaijani exports to the U.S. totaled $52.7 million. This is $65.8 million, or 2.2 times less than during the same period last year.

At the same time, for the reporting period, Azerbaijan imported $1 billion worth of goods from the U.S., which is $85.5 million or 9.3% more than in the same period of 2024. Thus, during the reporting period, the U.S. ranked fourth among the countries from which Azerbaijan imports the largest amount of goods.