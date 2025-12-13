UZCARD supercharges Tez QR payments with enhanced functionality

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, December 12. Uzbekistan’s national payment system, UZCARD, has announced an expansion of payment options available through the Tez QR service, Trend reports via UZCARD.

According to information, users can now choose the payment source when making QR-based payments, including UZCARD and HUMO cards, international payment cards (Visa, Mastercard, UnionPay), installment cards, as well as bank accounts and electronic wallets.

UZCARD noted that the Tez QR service is currently active at more than 80,000 retail outlets across the country and is integrated into 24 mobile applications.

The updated card selection functionality has already been implemented in the UniRED mobile app of Universalbank, Anorbank, and Xazna by Xalq Banki. In particular, UniRED supports payments via UZCARD, HUMO, and Visa cards issued by Universalbank; Anorbank enables payments via UZCARD, HUMO, and its installment card; while Xazna supports payments using UZCARD and HUMO cards.

UZCARD added that support for payments using cards from multiple payment systems will be gradually extended to other partner applications

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan aims to increase the share of cashless payments in the trade and services sectors to 75% by 2030, according to a presidential decree signed by President Shavkat Mirziyoyev. The measure forms part of a broader strategy aimed at promoting cashless payments and reducing the share of the shadow economy.