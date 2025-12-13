Azerbaijan discloses snapshot on gold import for 10M2025

In the first 10 months of 2025, Azerbaijan imported 44,441 kilograms of gold, worth $4.5 billion, from 22 countries. This marks a significant increase of $2.4 billion (2.1 times) in value and 17,300 kilograms (1.6 times) in volume compared to the same period last year. The top gold-exporting countries to Azerbaijan were Australia, Russia, and the UK.

