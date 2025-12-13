Iran's IRENEX unveils its weekly sale figures
The value of transactions on the Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX) dropped by 36% in the week of December 6-10, 2025, totaling 115 trillion rials ($175 million). Hydrocarbon sales decreased by 41% in value and 46% in volume, while electricity sales grew by 23% in value and 20% in volume. The exchange also recorded additional transactions worth 8.3 trillion rials ($12.6 million).
