Kazakhstan to break ground on fertilizer production plant in Zhanatas region
Photo: Akimat of Zhambyl region
In the Sarysu district of Zhambyl region, preparations are underway for the construction of the largest chemical complex for mineral fertilizer production in Kazakhstan.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy