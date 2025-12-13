Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 13. The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, as set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), held the fort at the end of this week, Trend reports.
The weighted average rate at the end of the week amounted to 1.7 manat per dollar.
|
Official exchange rate of the manat against the dollar
|
December 1
|
1.7000
|
December 8
|
1.7000
|
December 2
|
1.7000
|
December 9
|
1.7000
|
December 3
|
1.7000
|
December 10
|
1.7000
|
December 4
|
1.7000
|
December 11
|
1.7000
|
December 5
|
1.7000
|
December 12
|
1.7000
|
Average rate per week
|
1.7000
|
Average rate per week
|
1.7000
The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro rose by 0.0026 manat this week, and the weighted average rate increased by 0.0066 manat, amounting to 1.984 manat per euro.
|
Official exchange rate of the manat against the euro
|
December 1
|
1.9717
|
December 8
|
1.9814
|
December 2
|
1.9735
|
December 9
|
1.9800
|
December 3
|
1.9791
|
December 10
|
1.9767
|
December 4
|
1.9817
|
December 11
|
1.9874
|
December 5
|
1.9811
|
December 12
|
1.9945
|
Average rate per week
|
1.97742
|
Average rate per week
|
1.984
The official exchange rate of the manat against the 100 Russian rubles fell by 0.1033 this week, and the weighted average went down by 0.01936 manat, amounting to 2.18298 manat per 100 rubles.
|
Official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble
|
December 1
|
2.1924
|
December 8
|
2.2222
|
December 2
|
2.1877
|
December 9
|
2.2094
|
December 3
|
2.1951
|
December 10
|
2.1982
|
December 4
|
2.2074
|
December 11
|
2.1662
|
December 5
|
2.2291
|
December 12
|
2.1189
|
Average rate per week
|
2.20234
|
Average rate per week
|
2.18298
The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira fell by 0.0002 this week, and the weighted average rate decreased by 0.0002 manat, amounting to 0.0400 manat per lira.
|
Official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira
|
December 1
|
0.0400
|
December 8
|
0.0399
|
December 2
|
0.0400
|
December 9
|
0.0400
|
December 3
|
0.0400
|
December 10
|
0.0399
|
December 4
|
0.0400
|
December 11
|
0.0399
|
December 5
|
0.0400
|
December 12
|
0.0400
|
Average rate per week
|
0.0400
|
Average rate per week
|
0.0398
Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel