Economy Materials 13 December 2025 19:07 (UTC +04:00)
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

Aytaj Shiraliyeva
BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 13.​ The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, as set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), held the fort at the end of this week, Trend reports.

The weighted average rate at the end of the week amounted to 1.7 manat per dollar.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the dollar

December 1

1.7000

December 8

1.7000

December 2

1.7000

December 9

1.7000

December 3

1.7000

December 10

1.7000

December 4

1.7000

December 11

1.7000

December 5

1.7000

December 12

1.7000

Average rate per week

1.7000

Average rate per week

1.7000

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro rose by 0.0026 manat this week, and the weighted average rate increased by 0.0066 manat, amounting to 1.984 manat per euro.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the euro

December 1

1.9717

December 8

1.9814

December 2

1.9735

December 9

1.9800

December 3

1.9791

December 10

1.9767

December 4

1.9817

December 11

1.9874

December 5

1.9811

December 12

1.9945

Average rate per week

1.97742

Average rate per week

1.984

The official exchange rate of the manat against the 100 Russian rubles fell by 0.1033 this week, and the weighted average went down by 0.01936 manat, amounting to 2.18298 manat per 100 rubles.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble

December 1

2.1924

December 8

2.2222

December 2

2.1877

December 9

2.2094

December 3

2.1951

December 10

2.1982

December 4

2.2074

December 11

2.1662

December 5

2.2291

December 12

2.1189

Average rate per week

2.20234

Average rate per week

2.18298

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira fell by 0.0002 this week, and the weighted average rate decreased by 0.0002 manat, amounting to 0.0400 manat per lira.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira

December 1

0.0400

December 8

0.0399

December 2

0.0400

December 9

0.0400

December 3

0.0400

December 10

0.0399

December 4

0.0400

December 11

0.0399

December 5

0.0400

December 12

0.0400

Average rate per week

0.0400

Average rate per week

0.0398

