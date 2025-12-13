Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 13.​ The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, as set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), held the fort at the end of this week, Trend reports.

The weighted average rate at the end of the week amounted to 1.7 manat per dollar.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the dollar December 1 1.7000 December 8 1.7000 December 2 1.7000 December 9 1.7000 December 3 1.7000 December 10 1.7000 December 4 1.7000 December 11 1.7000 December 5 1.7000 December 12 1.7000 Average rate per week 1.7000 Average rate per week 1.7000

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro rose by 0.0026 manat this week, and the weighted average rate increased by 0.0066 manat, amounting to 1.984 manat per euro.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the euro December 1 1.9717 December 8 1.9814 December 2 1.9735 December 9 1.9800 December 3 1.9791 December 10 1.9767 December 4 1.9817 December 11 1.9874 December 5 1.9811 December 12 1.9945 Average rate per week 1.97742 Average rate per week 1.984

The official exchange rate of the manat against the 100 Russian rubles fell by 0.1033 this week, and the weighted average went down by 0.01936 manat, amounting to 2.18298 manat per 100 rubles.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble December 1 2.1924 December 8 2.2222 December 2 2.1877 December 9 2.2094 December 3 2.1951 December 10 2.1982 December 4 2.2074 December 11 2.1662 December 5 2.2291 December 12 2.1189 Average rate per week 2.20234 Average rate per week 2.18298

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira fell by 0.0002 this week, and the weighted average rate decreased by 0.0002 manat, amounting to 0.0400 manat per lira.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira December 1 0.0400 December 8 0.0399 December 2 0.0400 December 9 0.0400 December 3 0.0400 December 10 0.0399 December 4 0.0400 December 11 0.0399 December 5 0.0400 December 12 0.0400 Average rate per week 0.0400 Average rate per week 0.0398

