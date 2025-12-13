Iran's joint field with Qatar elevates rich gas production
Gas production from the South Pars field has increased by 6 million cubic meters per day, reaching 722 million cubic meters daily since March 21, 2025. This rise follows operational upgrades, including repairs and equipment renewal. POGC continues efforts to maintain and boost production.
