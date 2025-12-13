Azerbaijan Red Crescent delegation visits grave of National Leader Heydar Aliyev (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 13. On December 12, representatives of the Azerbaijan Red Crescent have honored the memory of Heydar Aliyev, founder of the modern independent Azerbaijani state and the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people, Trend reports.

The organization’s leadership, along with numerous employees, members, and volunteers, laid flowers at the monument and offered prayers for his soul.

The delegation visited Heydar Aliyev’s grave in the Alley of Honors, the Martyrs’ Alley, and the monument to Turkish soldiers, paying tribute to the heroes who sacrificed their lives for Azerbaijan’s independence and territorial integrity.

Earlier, on November 19, a meeting of the heads of the Red Crescent Network of the member states of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) took place in Baku.