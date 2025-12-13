Azerbaijan ramps up liquefied gas output in 11M2025
Azerbaijan produced 206,700 tons of liquefied gas between January and November 2025, marking a significant increase from the previous year. This figure rose by 40,400 tons, or 24.3%, compared to the same period in 2024. As of December 1, 2025, the stock of finished liquefied gas stood at 3,000 tons.
