Azerbaijan bids tender for construction of residential buildings in its Shusha

Azerbaijan's Shusha City State Reserve Department has announced a tender for the construction of six four-storey residential buildings in the D-5 neighborhood as part of Shusha's first phase of development. The participation fee is set at 2,395 manat ($1,410), with proposals due by 15:00 (GMT+4) on January 28, 2026.

