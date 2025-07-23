Azerbaijani oil recedes in price

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 23. The price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude oil on a CIF basis at Italy’s Augusta port fell by $1.84, or 2.58 percent, to $69.39 per barrel on July 22, a source in the oil market told Trend.

At Türkiye's Ceyhan port, the price of Azeri Light on an FOB basis dropped by $1.79, or 2.56 percent, to $68.09 per barrel.

Meanwhile, the price of URALS crude decreased by $0.74, or 1.28 percent, to $56.83 per barrel.

Brent Dated crude, produced in the North Sea, also saw a decrease of $0.74, or 1.05 percent, bringing the price down to $69.79 per barrel

Azerbaijan’s state budget for 2025 is based on an average oil price of $70 per barrel.

