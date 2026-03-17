Azerbaijan's industrial production augments in 2025 (UPDATE)
Azerbaijan's industrial production increased in real terms during January-February 2026. The growth was driven mainly by the processing industry, with significant gains in automobile manufacturing, electrical equipment, pharmaceuticals, and machinery repairs. Overall, industrial output saw a modest year-on-year rise.
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