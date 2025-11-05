Caspian-Black Sea-Europe Green Energy Corridor's pilot projects enter TYNDP 2026 portfolio

Photo: Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 5.​ Phase 1 and Phase 2 projects of the Caspian-Black Sea-Europe Green Energy Corridor have been included in the TYNDP (Ten-Year Network Development Plan) 2026 portfolio, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Energy told Trend.

The European Network of Transmission System Operators for Electricity (ENTSO-E) has published a preliminary list of electricity infrastructure projects to be assessed under the next TYNDP.

The aforementioned portfolio encompasses a total of 178 transmission initiatives and 49 storage undertakings.

These projects were submitted by project promoters during the first application phase held from April through May 2025.

ENTSO-E checked the compliance of all applications with the acceptance criteria for the TYNDP 2026 and confirmed that the Green Energy Corridor project covering Azerbaijan, Georgia, Romania, and Hungary also met the requirements.

In the next phase, the second application window was open from September 15 through October 15, 2025, and targeted projects at the idea stage.

All submitted projects will be subjected to a comprehensive administrative and technical evaluation process in November 2025.



A comprehensive cost-benefit analysis will be executed for all initiatives encompassed within the TYNDP 2026 portfolio throughout the year 2026.



The outcomes will be disseminated at the conclusion of the subsequent fiscal year.

The European Network of Transmission System Operators for Electricity (ENTSO-E) unites European TSOs to protect and coordinate Europe's high-voltage power infrastructure. It aims to improve the European electricity market, incorporate renewable energy, and build infrastructure. To support these goals, ENTSO-E writes network codes and long-term network strategies.

To recall, the Agreement on a Strategic Partnership in the Field of Green Energy Development and Transmission between the Governments of Azerbaijan, Georgia, Romania, and Hungary was signed in Bucharest on December 17, 2022. The agency responsible for the implementation of the project, the Green Energy Corridor Energy Company (GECO), has been established. As many as 10 Steering Committee/Ministerial Meetings were held over the past period. The feasibility study of the project is being carried out by the CESI company.

