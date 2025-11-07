IGB operator inks agreement for launch of two new route products to support Ukraine

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 7. ICGB, the independent transmission system operator of the Greece-Bulgaria interconnector, joined regional partners in signing an agreement for the launch of two new route products to support Ukraine, the company told Trend.

The initiative marks a major milestone in the development of the Vertical Gas Corridor as well. The TSOs have agreed to establish Route 2 and Route 3 capacity products - new strategic gas transportation options designed to enhance energy security, regional connectivity, and market integration across Southeast and Eastern Europe. During the 6th Partnership for Transatlantic Energy Cooperation (P-TEC) in Athens, all TSOs inked their decision to move forward, submitting the new bundled products for approval by the respective national energy regulators.

Routes 2 and 3 are dedicated capacity products designed to transport natural gas from the Alexandroupolis LNG terminal and the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) through the Greece-Bulgaria interconnector (IGB) and onward via the Trans-Balkan Pipeline, Romania and Moldova to Ukraine. By linking Southern European entry points with Eastern markets, the routes transform IGB into a central axis for moving LNG and Caspian gas northward to strengthen regional energy resilience. This will provide crucial alternative supply sources and routes in line with EU’s firm commitment to phase out Russian gas, enabling LNG deliveries from the United States and other producers.

The establishment of Routes 2 and 3 complements the successful launch of Route 1 earlier this year and is expected to significantly improve the resilience of gas supply networks across the region. By offering multiple competitive capacity products via a unified auction platform (RBP) in competing auctions, the initiative ensures flexibility and continuity of gas flow, even in challenging circumstances.

In the joint letter to regulators, the TSOs propose that Routes 2 and 3 are available from December 2025 until April 2026, aligning their duration with that of Route 1. This timeframe will allow TSOs, regulators, and market participants to assess the routes’ performance in practice and implement any refinements needed to enhance efficiency and market value.

The coordinated efforts of ICGB and the transmission system operators of Greece (DESFA S.A.), Bulgaria (Bulgartransgaz EAD), Romania (Transgaz S.A.), Moldova (Vestmoldtransgaz SRL), Ukraine (GTSOU LLC) align closely with the European Commission’s strategy for the diversification of gas routes and the gradual replacement of Russian supply with LNG and Caspian sources. The implementation of these new routes, supported by substantial tariff reductions, will further enhance Europe’s capacity to deliver natural gas where it is most needed -strengthening energy solidarity and supporting Ukraine as it continues to maintain energy stability.